5 Twitter Alternatives To Help You Move On From Elon

After months of uncertainty, Elon Musk's high-profile takeover of Twitter was finally completed at the end of October — but not everyone is happy with the billionaire's acquisition of the platform, and what he plans to do with it. Several of the sites' big names, including former professional wrestler Mick Foley, and controversial actress Amber Heard, appear to have deleted their accounts in the days following Musk's purchase of the company. Amongst the less famous, almost a million accounts have been deactivated since the takeover was completed.

A major source of controversy has centered around Musk's plans to turn Twitter into a free speech platform. While fans of the idea, including Musk himself, point toward how important free speech is to a functioning democracy and see platforms like Twitter as a kind of "digital town square" where people should be free to air their views, others aren't so keen. Critics claim Musk's plans will turn the social media network into a hotbed of abuse and misinformation. Musk himself has admitted there will be some limits and that the platform won't turn into an anything-goes "hellscape," but that hasn't stopped advertisers from pulling out while the situation develops.

Twitter only exists because people like spouting their thoughts and opinions, so naturally most of the exiles would like to continue sharing those opinions elsewhere. Alternatives are available, though as things stand, none of them are quite on par with Twitter. This could change in the future, or the other options may devolve into echo chambers. That said, you have a handful of options if you're looking for a new social media home.