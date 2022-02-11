Reddit Talk Gets A Major Upgrade With New Features

One of the biggest new features in this round of updates is the ability to record Talks. This is particularly useful for those who want to tune in, but can't make a live Talk. With this new feature, a user will be presented with a recording of the Talk when they visit a past live session post.

Improved web support is another major upgrade. Previously, only users of the Reddit app could fully participate, such as raising their hands and engaging in the discussion. Similarly, moderators could only mute individuals and remove participants from the stage using the app. With this round of updates, both features are now available via the website.

As a way to increase engagement, Reddit Talk will now allow viewers to comment in real time, as well as use emojis to express themselves.

The final major update is an improved discovery option. The company says some users had complained that it was hard to find Talks they might be interested in. Now, when users are browsing topics and communities they care about, a live bar at the top will recommend similar Talks they may enjoy.

Overall, the new features are a significant improvement to the service, and should help redditors and moderators alike make better use of the platform.