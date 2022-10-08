Discord Features That You're Missing Out On

In 2015, Jason Citron was trying to break into the gaming market. While developing an online multiplayer game, Citron realized how difficult it could be for players to communicate with one another while playing. His answer was Discord.

When the games themselves didn't garner the sort of attention Citron was hoping for, he shifted gears to focus entirely on communication. According to The New York Times, Citron laid off the game developing staff, and put all of his company's eggs into the Discord basket. It's a gambit that paid off.

Discord was released to the public in May of 2015, and over the years the user base has grown well beyond the gaming community. In 2020, spurred at least in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, Discord shifted gears once again, changing its slogan from "Chat for gamers" to "A new way to chat with your communities and friends."

As a result, Discord took its place as one of the go-to collaboration and communications platforms, alongside tools like Slack or Microsoft Teams. Today, Discord has tens of millions of active users, many of whom are members of multiple servers (via Cloudwards). If you're one of those users, you may have missed out on some of the lesser-known features, tips, and tricks that could help you streamline your Discord experience. Or, at least make it a little more fun.