Want To Delete Your Threads Account? Say Goodbye To Instagram

Meta launched its Twitter rival, called Threads, on July 6, and managed to amass over 10 million sign-ups in just about seven hours. The new app is essentially an Instagram off-shoot with direct inspiration from Twitter's user interface. In order to attract users, Meta has also made it extremely easy to port over crucial Instagram details — such as the log-in pipeline and follower base — to Threads. As neat as that sounds, there's a big caveat.

If you hopped on to the Threads trend, but soon realized that it's not your cup of tea, you can't simply get rid of that account. In order to delete your Threads account, you will also have to permanently delete your Instagram account. "Your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account," says a privacy policy page on the official Instagram help forum.

If you've already installed Threads on your phone, you will find that the app's account control page mentions that some settings are applied simultaneously across both your Threads and Instagram accounts. The in-app warning specifically mentions account deletion as an example of this policy.

The Threads app only allows you to deactivate your account, which is essentially a brief period of inactivity and not a permanent move. In order to permanently remove all traces of your Threads activity, the only two options are individually deleting each post or sacrificing the Instagram account alongside the Threads account.