Meta Verified Subscription Is Rolling Out For Facebook And Instagram Users In The US

Mark Zuckerberg has just announced that the Meta Verified subscription plan is now rolling out for users in the United States. The biggest draw of the service is that it gives you a blue verified badge, just like the Twitter Blue subscription. In addition to a verified profile on Facebook and Instagram, Meta also promises enhanced protection against impersonation by bad actors and priority access to its customer support helpline. The social media company is also hawking some exclusive perks for Meta Verified subscribers such as access to stickers that can be used only by them on Facebook and Instagram for Reels and Stories.

Moreover, you also get 100 Facebook stars as a freebie that you can send as a reward to your favorite creator. Stars are essentially virtual tokens that you buy with real money and can give to creators as a gift when they go live or during on-demand video streams. Facebook says it rewards creators with one cent ($0.01) for every star they get. Also, you need separate subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram. If all that sounds reasonable, you can join the Meta Verified waitlist here.