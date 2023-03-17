Meta Verified Subscription Is Rolling Out For Facebook And Instagram Users In The US
Mark Zuckerberg has just announced that the Meta Verified subscription plan is now rolling out for users in the United States. The biggest draw of the service is that it gives you a blue verified badge, just like the Twitter Blue subscription. In addition to a verified profile on Facebook and Instagram, Meta also promises enhanced protection against impersonation by bad actors and priority access to its customer support helpline. The social media company is also hawking some exclusive perks for Meta Verified subscribers such as access to stickers that can be used only by them on Facebook and Instagram for Reels and Stories.
Moreover, you also get 100 Facebook stars as a freebie that you can send as a reward to your favorite creator. Stars are essentially virtual tokens that you buy with real money and can give to creators as a gift when they go live or during on-demand video streams. Facebook says it rewards creators with one cent ($0.01) for every star they get. Also, you need separate subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram. If all that sounds reasonable, you can join the Meta Verified waitlist here.
How to get Meta Verified?
Meta Verified is priced at $14.99 per month if you pay via the Android or iOS app. For folks that pay via the web client of Facebook, the fee comes down to $11.99 each month. Meta's support page says the service is currently available to users in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. In order to purchase a subscription, you need to be 18 years or older. And before you get the verified badge of account legitimacy, Meta will need a government-issued identity card for verification. On Instagram or Facebook, here's the path you need to follow: Settings > Accounts Center > Meta Verified.
If your account meets the criteria, you will see a "Meta Verified Available" message below your profile name. Once you've successfully registered for the subscription service, you will also need to enable two-factor authentication, after which Meta will protect your social media profile with what it calls "proactive account monitoring." Another perk is that if you ever run into any account issues, you won't have to lose your mind navigating through the platform's automatic redressal system. Instead, subscribers will get a direct link to a human customer support assistant.