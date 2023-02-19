Meta Verified Launches Paid Verification For Instagram And Facebook

Meta just launched it's own take on Twitter Blue. On his Instagram channel, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified, a subscription service that hawks a verified badge starting at $11.99 per month. Meta Verified will serve a verified badge to Instagram and Facebook users, with a few extra perks in tow. Zuckerberg says the new subscription service is "about increasing authenticity and security across our devices." The company will charge a monthly fee of $11.99 if you pay via the web.

For interested parties paying for Meta Verified from their iPhones, they will have to pay a slightly higher fee of $14.99 per month. Meta evidently wants users to pay the App Store tax from your own wallet. The strategy is not too different from what Twitter has put in place. Twitter Blue costs $8 per month if you make the payment via a web browser, but in-app payments from an iPhone will deduct $11 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription.