How To Download And Join Threads: Meta's New Twitter Alternative
Are you tired of your current social media experience? Then you may be interested in Threads, the newest social platform from Meta. Threads utilizes information imported from Instagram, along with a feed-based post format similar to Twitter. Whether you're looking for a new way to interact with your Instagram friends, or just want a Twitter alternative, Threads is an attractive new social network option that's easy to join up with.
The first step of the process is, of course, downloading the Threads app. The Threads app is available to download for free on the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices, and the Apple App Store for iOS devices. If you're having difficulty finding it, search its full moniker, "Threads, an Instagram app" on your respective app store.
It is possible to look at Threads posts on a desktop browser if you have the link, but if you want to reply or post yourself, you will need to download the app on a mobile device. At present, Threads does not have a dedicated desktop site like Twitter does — it's the mobile app or nothing.
Signing up with Threads
Once you've downloaded the Threads app on your mobile device, you'll then need to make a profile. Threads shares its framework with Instagram, which means you'll need to make a shared account for both of them. You'll need to input the usual information, including your name, a quick bio, and a custom link for your profile.
However, if you're already a user on Instagram, then you'll have the option of importing all of these settings from there. Just tap the "Import from Instagram" button on the account creation screen, log in with your Instagram credentials, and the fields will be filled — linking your Instagram account in the process.
After you've filled in your account info, you'll need to decide if you want a public profile or a private profile. If you have a public profile, anyone on Threads will be able to see and interact with whatever you post. If you have a private profile, then only followers you personally approve will be able to see and interact with your content. You can change this later in your account settings if you so wish.
Once all that's squared away, you'll just need to check a few advisories about the platform, including the Instagram connection, the app's presence in the Fediverse, and the usual data privacy agreement. If all of that is cool with you, click "Join Threads," and you're officially off to the races.