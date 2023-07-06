How To Download And Join Threads: Meta's New Twitter Alternative

Are you tired of your current social media experience? Then you may be interested in Threads, the newest social platform from Meta. Threads utilizes information imported from Instagram, along with a feed-based post format similar to Twitter. Whether you're looking for a new way to interact with your Instagram friends, or just want a Twitter alternative, Threads is an attractive new social network option that's easy to join up with.

The first step of the process is, of course, downloading the Threads app. The Threads app is available to download for free on the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices, and the Apple App Store for iOS devices. If you're having difficulty finding it, search its full moniker, "Threads, an Instagram app" on your respective app store.

It is possible to look at Threads posts on a desktop browser if you have the link, but if you want to reply or post yourself, you will need to download the app on a mobile device. At present, Threads does not have a dedicated desktop site like Twitter does — it's the mobile app or nothing.