Elon Musk Wants To Rebrand Twitter: Here's What's Changing

Elon Musk says Twitter will soon leave behind the iconic blue bird logo and adopt a handful of other dramatic changes to completely reinvent the social media platform. The Tesla chief, who dropped $44 billion to buy Twitter, says the social media platform will "bid adieu to the Twitter bar and, gradually, all the birds."

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk also remarked that the rebranding should have happened a long time ago. Notably, Musk says the change could go into effect as soon as Monday, assuming he comes across a worthy logo for the rebranding efforts. In a series of tweets, Musk mentioned that he wants to change Twitter's signature accent color from blue to black.

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Further zeroing down on the aesthetic language he was targeting, Musk shared an illustration of the Twitter logo in white and against a rough black backdrop. According to Musk, it's a design language that embodies "the imperfections in us all that makes us unique."