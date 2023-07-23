Elon Musk Wants To Rebrand Twitter: Here's What's Changing
Elon Musk says Twitter will soon leave behind the iconic blue bird logo and adopt a handful of other dramatic changes to completely reinvent the social media platform. The Tesla chief, who dropped $44 billion to buy Twitter, says the social media platform will "bid adieu to the Twitter bar and, gradually, all the birds."
Musk also remarked that the rebranding should have happened a long time ago. Notably, Musk says the change could go into effect as soon as Monday, assuming he comes across a worthy logo for the rebranding efforts. In a series of tweets, Musk mentioned that he wants to change Twitter's signature accent color from blue to black.
Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Further zeroing down on the aesthetic language he was targeting, Musk shared an illustration of the Twitter logo in white and against a rough black backdrop. According to Musk, it's a design language that embodies "the imperfections in us all that makes us unique."
It all comes down to X
A Twitter rebrand would be a remarkable move, but it won't stray too far from the company's current corporate structure and Elon Musk's own career. Twitter now operates under the aegis of X.Corp, its new parent company. Unsurprisingly, the yet-to-be-revealed new Twitter logo will be representative of that.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Musk has explicitly expressed his fondness for the letter X and even shared a brief graphical representation in which the Twitter bird logo is seen vanishing away and an X appears on the screen. Decades ago, Musk was also a core part of the X.com team, which subsequently created PayPal.
Change default platform color to black
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
While the rebrand seems like an interesting idea, Musk has deeper changes on his mind. Replying to a Twitter user, Musk confirmed that the rebranded Twitter platform will run off the X.com domain. While Twitter was quick to christen all social posts as tweets, Musk hasn't dished out what X.com posts will go by so far. Probably, "Deus X," according to one of Musk's tweets.