Twitter Is Auctioning More Than 600 Items From Its SF Headquarters Including Pizza Ovens And Kegerators

As part of the auction, the 27-inch iMac is listed for $1,400, which is a bad deal because you can get the M1-powered iMac for a couple of hundred dollars cheaper right now. However, it was the kitchen gear that really caught my attention. I went through all 11 pages of auction items from Twitter and couldn't help but feel that you can start a fancy restaurant with great decor using just the items Twitter is offloading from its offices. Some of the chairs and tables I came across are really, really eye-catching.

There are several espresso machines of various shapes and make, with some of them going for as high as $13,000. Looks like one of Twitter's employee perks was refined coffee, to go with items that need a rotisserie and giant ovens, all of which are also up for bidding for over $8,000. Refrigerators, dehydrators, ice-making machines, pizza prep tables, electric smokers, fryers, griddles, kegerators, slicers, and broilers are just some of the Twitter kitchen memorabilia you can snag right now. On the corporate side of things, Musk has drastically trimmed the employee perks, from laundry to travel allowances, and has apparently ignored toilet maintenance, too.