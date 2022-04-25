Apple iMac 24-Inch Review: The Right Mac For Most People

Little illustrates the wide potential of Apple Silicon like the iMac 24. Apple's homegrown chipset now runs the gamut from fanless frugality in super-skinny designs, through to hyper-potent iterations sufficient to give Intel and AMD sleepless nights. Compared to the old iMac, the bowed back of which always hinted at chunky components the Cupertino designers did their very best to hide, this new version of the all-in-one has no such embarrassing angles.

The best view is from the front, though, since that's where the 24-inch Retina display is. It's a 4.5K panel (4480 x 2520 resolution) with P3 wide color support and 500 nits of brightness. Not the most eye-searing screen out there, no, but it's unlikely to face the same direct sunlight issues as a MacBook might.

Apple's True Tone technology remains one of those things you don't want to go without once you've experienced it, automatically adjusting the color temperature of the display according to the ambient lighting conditions in the room. And while there are certainly larger monitors out there — with the iMac 24 capable of driving one external display at up to 6K/60Hz — this 24-inch panel feels nicely scaled for leaving out without it dominating a room, such as on a kitchen counter.