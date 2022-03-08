Mac Studio Vs. iMac - Reasons You Should Upgrade

Hardware and performance are honestly the places where you're going to see some of the biggest differences between the M1 iMac and the new Mac Studio, and it'll likely be your biggest reason for upgrading. While Apple's M1 technology is impressive, the M1 iMac utilizes the company's first M1 chip. This means that it isn't nearly as powerful as the M1 Max or even the M1 Pro that Apple released in later MacBook Pro models. The M1 chip is perfectly capable, though, so it shouldn't be written off.

However, if you want to make the most of your performance and hardware, the Mac Studio comes with both the M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra as chipset options when ordering the computer. The M1 Max brings a lot more performance to the table compared to the regular M1 chip found in the iMac, but that gap is made even bigger when you start talking about the new M1 Ultra.

The M1 chip included in the iMac features a powerful 8-core CPU. However, the M1 Ultra chip included in the Mac Studio sports up to a 20-core CPU, and a 64-core GPU. This means more raw performance and speed directly from the hardware itself. Combine that with the maximum 128GB of unified memory the M1 Ultra offers, and this chip is set to blow the iMac's M1 completely out of the water.

If you're looking for the best hardware and performance that Mac has to offer, the Mac Studio wins every time.