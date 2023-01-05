Twitter Workers Claim NYC Office In Smelly State Of Chaos Due To Staff Cuts

To date, one of Musk's primary strategies for maximizing Twitter's profits has been a campaign of cost cuts. Musk has notoriously terminated much of Twitter's workforce — over 75%, per the Times — and inspired more to leave voluntarily, including firing most of the original board of directors "for cause" possibly to avoid paying severance benefits. Twitter has subsequently suffered some outages and technical glitches widely ascribed to a lack of technically proficient staff.

Of late, the lack of competent help at Twitter has grown more obvious. According to Insider, employees at Twitter's New York HQ have filled Slack channels with complaints and pleas for assistance from a surprising sector: facility support staff. With janitorial and maintenance staff largely laid off, and bound by their CEO's insistence that everyone work an in-office five-day week, employees have reported filthy, unlivable conditions in their facilities.

Some toilets are reportedly clogged and nonfunctional. Trash is said to be piling up. Bad smells allegedly waft around parts of the building. Some workers have been reduced to bringing in their own toilet paper, a claim also reported by The New York Times shortly after Christmas — though, in that instance, it impacted the workers in California. In short, the situation stinks. Whether or not Elon Musk is on his way out as Twitter CEO, he's still responsible for setting the health policy for the company under his direction.