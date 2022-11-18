Musk Has Clarified His Remote Work Policy, But It Still Sounds Terrible

As we've been reporting, Elon Musk and Twitter have been getting along like a house on fire. Regrettably, that's not an idiom – People have fled the burning building, the structure is starting to collapse, and the owner appears to be salting the ashes.

How did it come to this? How did the largest purchase ever made by the world's richest man degenerate into a media punchline? After all, by some measures, Twitter is thriving. The platform has repeatedly hit active-user highs in the last few weeks.

People seem to want what Elon Musk is selling. Why is he having so much trouble giving it to them?

Right now, Twitter may be suffering because of one of Elon Musk's simplest demands. Curiously for a man who sees himself as a futurist, Musk insists on a very conventional in-office 40-hour week. He sent an email to that effect on November 16th. Consequences ensued. Why?