Elon Musk's X Corp Files $1 Million Lawsuit Over Twitter Data Scraping

Elon Musk is cracking down on data scrapers. The billionaire's company X Corp. recently filed a lawsuit in Texas that alleges that four scrapers flooded Twitter with false and automated sign-ups in an attempt to obtain user data. While the targets of this lawsuit have not been identified, they are distinguished by their IP addresses, which can be fairly easy to change.

"Scraping interferes with the legitimate operation of websites and mobile applications, including Twitter, by placing millions of requests that tax the capacity of servers and impair the experience of actual users," the suit reads, according to information first obtained by WFAA. "The technology used by data scrapers to send massive numbers of requests and to circumvent detection can make online platforms less stable and harm the experience of legitimate users."

What adds to intrigue in this case is the fact that this alleged scraping was the cause of a highly controversial policy for the popular social media app. The lawsuit claims that the strain put on the company's servers by it forced Twitter to limit the number of tweets users could view in a day. This policy was seen in effect on July 1 and was the subject of intense backlash from users, given that Twitter Blue subscribers were given a higher view count limit.