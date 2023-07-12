Elon Musk Launches xAI To 'Understand Reality'

Elon Musk has started a new company called "xAI," with Musk and his new venture stating it aims to "understand reality." The company's website, on the other hand, mentions that it seeks to understand the universe, specifically.

Musk recently pitched the idea of creating "a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe." He proposed the name TruthGPT for it, a subtle jab at ChatGPT and its accuracy woes. It looks like xAI is very much the culmination of those ambitions. The xAI company is not part of X Corp, which is now the parent company for Twitter. However, Musk's latest AI venture will work closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies as well.

Right now, we don't know exactly what the company is planning to build, but the team at xAI will be available to answer all the burning questions in a Twitter Spaces session on July 14. This won't be Musk's first rodeo with AI. Notably, Musk was among the founding members of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, and also had a seat on its board. However, he reportedly wanted to acquire the company, but his bid was rejected and made a bitter exit.