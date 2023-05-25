Elon Musk's Neuralink Finally Gets FDA Approval For Human Testing

As 2022 came to an end, Elon Musk said that Neuralink was on track to begin human trials involving its brain-chip interface tech within the next few months. Today, the company announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch its first clinical trial involving human subjects. However, the company hasn't started the recruitment process yet.

The FDA approval follows a December 2022 announcement from Neuralink regarding the start of its patient registration process for volunteers willing to participate in human trials. Back then, the Musk-backed company was only inviting people living with conditions such as quadriplegia, vision loss, and the inability to speak, all of which it aims to cure with its brain implant.

We are excited to share that we have received the FDA's approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study! This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our... — Neuralink (@neuralink) May 25, 2023

While skepticism remains about the promises made by Neuralink, the company has been actively looking for clinical partners to test its invasive brain-interface chip for a while now. The FDA approval is a major victory for Neuralink, as its last attempt to get such approval was unsuccessful. According to a March 2023 report by Reuters, insiders claimed the clinical trial application was rejected due to potential safety risks posed by the wires, alleged concerns over safe removal, and the lithium battery pack powering the device.