Elon Musk Plans 'TruthGPT' AI Designed To Understand The Universe

Musk's alarmist views on unchecked AI development were in full swing during the conversation. At one point, he claimed that AI has the potential for civilizational destruction. However, Musk seems confident that the approach he has in mind for TruthGPT will avoid that fate. Explaining the benefits of TruthGPT, Musk reasoned that "an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate the humans because we are an interesting part of the universe." Unfortunately, Musk didn't go into detail about other salient features of TruthGPT and when he plans to release it.

But it appears that Musk has already laid the foundations. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Musk has set up his own AI company called X.AI Corp and has been on a hiring spree for experts in the field to create an OpenAI rival. Now, there's some deep history between Musk and OpenAI. The billionaire was one of the first backers of the non-profit AI lab and even tried to buy it at one point, but the proposal was rejected. Instead, it was Microsoft that poured billions of dollars into the company over the years and has already commercialized OpenAI's tech.