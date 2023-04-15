Elon Musk's Newly Incorporated AI Company Has A Familiar Name

Elon Musk has registered the company that will focus on building a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT — and its name may be familiar to some. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk filed the papers for a company named X.AI in Nevada in March 2023. This information fits with recent reports that the billionaire plans to create his own alternative to ChatGPT and explains his recent mass GPU purchases. While Musk himself hasn't announced why he purchased thousands of GPUs, it is worth noting that these computer parts are required to both train and power LLM AIs.

Musk's relationship with the company that created ChatGPT, OpenAI — and the AI industry in general — is complex. The tech entrepreneur was one of OpenAI's early investors, pumping around $100 million into the company back when it was an AI research focused non-profit. Musk ended his involvement with OpenAI after he allegedly tried to take a more hands-on role at the company and was knocked back.

Beyond that, Musk has long warned about the dangers the concept poses to humanity. He recently joined other key figures in tech in calling for a six-month pause on AI research while legislation is put into place. Prior to this, he has singled out AI as the biggest threat to human existence, claimed AI-related disaster is almost inevitable, and suggested the programs could be a bigger threat to the world than nuclear weapons.