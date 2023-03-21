You Can Test Google's Bard AI Rival To ChatGPT Now: Here's How

Google's answer to OpenAI's groundbreaking AI program ChatGPT is finally available to some users. The silicon valley giant has opened up beta testing on its highly anticipated large language model AI called Bard. Bard is developed from Google's LaMDA AI, which it has been working on for a long time. The AI that Bard is developed from previously hit the headlines after convincing an engineer it was sentient, Google was torturing it, and it needed legal help.

The beta isn't available to everyone. Google is beginning the rollout in the United States and the United Kingdom, two predominantly English-speaking countries, with other countries and languages set to be added later. The tech giant also insists anyone signing up for the beta has to be over the age of 18 and using their own account — not a parent, guardian, friend, or anyone else's. There is a waitlist, but you can join it by going to the signup page, logging in with your Google account, and clicking "Join the waitlist."

It is currently unknown how long people will be waiting and whether their access will be limited once they get the green light to join the Bard beta. What is known is, Google will use the conversations that take place during the Beta period to further train and tweak its model. As a result, users are asked to avoid putting information that could be used to identify them in their messages. The training itself seems very necessary, given the issues Bard and other models have shown.