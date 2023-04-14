Elon Musk Is Reportedly Looking To Build An OpenAI Rival Outside Of Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk has founded (or helped found) nearly a dozen companies in his lifetime, and ChatGPT's creator, OpenAI, is one of them. He relinquished his seat on the board in 2018 but is reportedly now looking to build another company along the same lines in a bid to establish his own chatbot based on generative artificial intelligence.

The billionaire recently expressed his concerns about the unprecedented growth of large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, and he signed an open letter calling for a six-month suspension on AI development. Subsequently, his plans to develop his own ChatGPT rival surfaced. The Financial Times report comes just days after Musk's move to buy thousands of high-power NVIDIA GPUs was first revealed.

Despite initial speculation that these GPUs would be used to build a generative AI at Twitter, the publication says these could be for a different AI project altogether.