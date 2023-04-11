Elon Musk Just Slammed AI Tech, But His Secret Twitter Project Tells Another Story

Artificial intelligence has had a large number of critics since it was even a concept, not the least of which is social media user and owner Elon Musk. As recently as last month, Musk signed an open letter that critiques AI technology as it currently stands, and to halt all further training and advancement on AI technology in an effort to stop it from becoming dangerous in the future.

After signing that, you'd think the Elon wouldn't have too many AI-related projects going on, but you'd be wrong. According to Business Insider, Musk is starting work on a huge AI project for Twitter, and he has the graphics processing units (GPUs) to prove it — as many as 10,000. GPUs, in addition to running gaming and video editing software, can help computers crunch numbers and sort through data on a large scale, perfect for running the Large Language Model relied on by programs like ChatGPT.