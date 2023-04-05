ChatGPT Faces Its First Lawsuit For Producing Incorrect Information

ChatGPT, despite all its potential, didn't command a particularly warm reception in Australia. In response to the rising tide of ChatGPT in classrooms, a consortium of top Australian universities decided to double down on pen-and-paper-based exams to allay cheating and misuse risks. Now, the ChatGPT creator is staring at a lawsuit over providing inaccurate information about Brian Hood, who is currently serving as the mayor of Hepburn Shire Council in Melbourne.

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, the conversational AI labeled Hood as one of the perpetrators in a foreign bribery scandal, when in reality, he was a whistleblower. When ChatGPT was asked about Hood's role in the case, the AI reportedly responded that Hood "was involved in the payment of bribes to officials in Indonesia and Malaysia" and that he also went to jail for his involvement in the saga. "I felt a bit numb. Because it was so incorrect, so wildly incorrect, that just staggered me," Hood was quoted as saying by the Australian publication.