Center For AI And Digital Policy Files Complaint To Slow Down AI Development

OpenAI's latest language model GPT-4 is currently making waves in the tech sphere with its advanced skills. It has already been lapped up aggressively by well-known companies, including Microsoft. However, a prominent tech ethics group has now submitted a complaint before the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that the latest version of OpenAI's language model violates consumer protection rules.

The complaint has been filed by the Center for AI and Digital Policy, and it squarely targets GPT-4, which is not only faster and smarter than ChatGPT, but also goes multi-modal. The primary argument is that GPT-4 is "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety." The criticism doesn't mention the recent privacy incident with ChatGPT, which forced OpenAI to temporarily take the system offline because some users were able to see others' personal and financial details.

The complaint also criticizes the absence of any prior independent vetting before the system was deployed and pushed into the public spotlight. Earlier this week, a group of tech industry behemoths such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak — alongside leaders of top AI labs (except OpenAI and Meta) and field experts — signed an open letter calling for a six-month-long summer on the further development of AI and demanded independent auditing of AI systems as advanced as GPT-4. Interestingly, the fresh complaint also targets OpenAI for a disclosure that acknowledges risks originating from tech like GPT-4 and its aversion to liability.