ParagraphAI Writer And Chatbot Review: GPT App That's Bad At Facts But Nice For Business

AI writing tools are everywhere out there, but aside from their technical woes, another key pitfall has been the lack of convenience in using them. You either go to a website or download a dedicated app, before copying and pasting your AI-generated response into the desired app. ParagraphAI aims to fill that convenience gap.

This new player to the AI game is available in the form of a Chrome extension, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and a dedicated smartphone keyboard. At the heart of its content generation skills is GPT-3, which is not the latest talkative AI from OpenAI, but still does an impressive job at a healthy bunch of tasks. ParagraphAI claims it is the "first and only GPT AI writing app for iOS, Android, and desktop." However, what I truly appreciate is the standalone keyboard, which has all the basic writing, replying, and text improvement tools right at the top. And it works just the way you would expect from something like Google's Gboard or Swift.

ParagraphAI follows a freemium model. The free tier offers you up to 5,000 AI-generated words per day, which is definitely generous and more than enough to handle your basic communication and emailing needs. We're taking a look at everything the keyboard has to offer, both free and paid. ParagraphAI provided us with a Professional tier of their tool that normally costs $24 per month, but they had no editorial input for the review.