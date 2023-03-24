Why Privacy Fears Took ChatGPT Offline This Week

OpenAI's ChatGPT witnessed an odd bug scenario earlier this week that allowed users to see another person's conversation history with the chatty AI. Multiple users shared screenshots detailing the weird experience on social media, raising concerns about a privacy breach. Folks that are using its advanced assistance trick for business purposes like coding a project or helping with sensitive text drafts flagged risks of tangible financial loss. Company CEO Sam Altman quickly assured that the "significant" error was fixed following a brief service downtime, but something more worrying happened in the background.

We took ChatGPT offline Monday to fix a bug in an open source library that allowed some users to see titles from other users' chat history. Our investigation has also found that 1.2% of ChatGPT Plus users might have had personal data revealed to another user. 1/2 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 24, 2023

The company now says that aside from letting a small subset of users take a peek at each other's chat history, the aforementioned bug "may have caused the unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers." However, the financial details were only visible to the affected users in a fixed window lasting nine hours on Monday. The bug has been fixed and the company also intends to notify the affected users, but given the popularity of ChatGPT and its user base, this one is definitely scary.