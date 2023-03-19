This Popular ChatGPT Extension Could Save You A Bunch Of Time Researching On Google

So many of us are used to the Google search rabbit hole. You can begin with a targeted search for a specific query before following it into another link, and then another. Before you know it, you're reading through the full discography of Starland Vocal Band rather than researching the paper you were originally supposed to be working on. Liner, as the product's website reports, is designed to keep you on task and your Google searches useful and relevant.

It has a range of tools to help accomplish this. Offering the capacity to highlight sections in PDF files and articles on the web allows the user to not only access outrageous amounts of information (this is the Internet's forte, after all), but to also parse it effectively and highlight the pertinent sections for later. Within Liner's own interface, any highlighted text is kept to be perused later. This way, that invaluable fact, quotation, or citation is stored safely, without any manual note-taking on the user's part.

On top of this, Liner, while running, operates unobtrusively in the background, connecting users to their next recommended searches on the topic and important sources of information. Those who have been frustrated by Google searches that seem tantalizingly close to being useful but don't provide the exact information (which is most of us) are sure to appreciate the tool's functionality. With ChatGPT advancing to GPT-4 in March 2023, there's no telling how much further this technology may go.