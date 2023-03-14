Duolingo Taps ChatGPT Successor GPT-4 To Boost Language Learning

Duolingo Max's Explain My Answer feature builds on the existing Mistakes Review feature by having Duo — the bespoke name of the chatbot — give a detailed explanation about your answers, whether that answer was correct or incorrect. It clearly explains the correctness of your answer, and you can ask for further clarification and examples if the initial response isn't helpful enough. It doesn't seem like you'll be able to ask Duo customized questions. Instead, it offers a few preset prompts after each segment to help further the lesson along.

The Roleplay feature is even cooler. At certain points throughout your learning journey, Duo will offer the chance to carry out practice conversations with fictional characters. You'll hear captioned sentences from the characters, who can ask you about fictitious vacation plans or invite you out for coffee. Input your responses, and Duo will let you know how you're doing with regard to grammar accuracy and complexity as you go.

Duolingo confirmed it employs humans to help moderate the experience every step of the way, ensuring that example prompts and responses are accurate, free of errors, and match the service's trademark fun tone. If you want to give Duolingo Max a try, you'll need to have an iOS device. Even then, you may not get immediate access — these features are being rolled out gradually, and you'll know whether you're eligible to try them by heading to the Shop page within the Duolingo app.