How To Remove Personal Information From Google Search Results

Imagining all the types of personal information you've put out into cyberspace for literally anyone to see can be quite daunting — and that doesn't even get into the issue of websites dedicated to doxxing people and cybersecurity breaches that give hackers access to sensitive data. If you're worried about what other people can find on Google about you, there's good news: you can easily submit a request that asks Google to remove personally identifiable information (PII) from Search results.

Google has long had a policy that protects its users from potential doxxing or financial fraud. The list of sensitive PII that Google will remove from its search results includes government ID numbers, financial account numbers, photos of IDs and handwritten signatures, and super private documents like medical records. Thanks to changes Google made to its policies in April 2022, you can now also request the removal of a greater variety of personal information, including your phone number, physical address, or email address. You can also ask Google to take down any additional data that could aid in potential identity theft, such as private login details in the rare chance that they appear in search results.