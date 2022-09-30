This Is The Tesla Optimus Robot Elon Musk Expects To Cost Less Than A Car

Still, the Tesla CEO is gung-ho about the potential here. "Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as soon as possible," Musk said. "We've also designed it with the same discipline as we design the car ... so that it's possible to produce the robot at high volume and low cost, with high reliability."

To achieve that, Tesla is borrowing strategies and technology from its automotive divisions. The knee joint, for example, is inspired by human knees. However Tesla is also using crash tests similar to those its cars go through, to make sure that any damage to the robot from a fall will only be superficial.

Tesla

The biggest surprise — and perhaps the largest challenge Tesla faces — is pricing, where Musk is being highly ambitious. "It's expected to cost much less than a car," the CEO said of the production Optimus. "It's probably less than $20,000, that would be my guess." That's considerably cheaper than even Tesla's cheapest car.

It's unclear when, exactly, sales might be able to begin, and clearly Optimus is still in development with months or years of work ahead, the robot team admits. Nonetheless, Musk is already aware that there could be skepticism — or outright hostility — to what is in the pipeline here. "It really is a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it," he acknowledged. "Obviously we want to make sure that transformation is a positive one, and safe."