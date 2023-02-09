Elon Musk Reportedly Fires Top Twitter Engineer Because His Tweets Are Less Popular

According to Platformer, Musk was presented with evidence that his decline in popularity is not due to one of Twitter's algorithms being biased against him. His response was to fire the unnamed engineer who broke the news to him on the spot. While the firing hasn't been officially verified by Musk himself, the company he spent $44 billion on late last year, or any named employees — it is in line with his previous, somewhat erratic, action. The article also goes on to mention how much stock Musk places in feedback he directly receives while using the platform, which may go some way to explaining the fury he seemed to exhibit over his account's declining engagement stats. An employee allegedly said: "There's times he's just awake late at night and says all sorts of things that don't make sense and then he'll come to us and be like, 'this one person says they can't do this one thing on the platform,' and then we have to run around chasing some outlier use case for one person. It doesn't make any sense."

While this is happening, the basic functionality of Twitter appears to be suffering. Just yesterday, the platform suffered its first major outage under Musk's tenure. The former world's richest man is in a tough spot. He's aiming to recoup a massive amount of money and make a previously loss-making business profitable. Unfortunately, his methods seem questionable, and for many — Twitter's future looks bleak.