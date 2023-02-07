Here's How To Get Access To Microsoft's New Bing Chat AI Preview

Have you heard? Microsoft is coming for all of the search and AI marbles with what it's calling "the new Bing." This huge update to the company's search engine integrates a chatbot powered by a new version of OpenAI's GPT. In other words, it's extremely smart and responsive to natural language search commands of any sort, sort of like how ChatGPT operates today.

Bing takes things a step further with informative responses that are fueled by much more relevant information than was previously possible. You can ask it something like "I need to throw a dinner party for 6 people who are vegetarian. Can you suggest a 3-course menu with a chocolate dessert?" In addition to showing you relevant, ordinary search results, you'll often get a personalized response from Bing Chat that can help you research, plan, ideate, and even create brand-new content.

Unlike Google's upcoming Bard, you can actually give the new Bing a try on your own today. However, there are some limitations. For starters, you can't have a conversation with Bing Chat yet. While it can offer responses to certain natural language queries entered into the Bing search engine, you won't be able to ask any follow-up questions at this time. You'll be able to test Bing Chat out in its entirety when it hits open preview by joining the waitlist. Stick with us, and we'll show you everything you'll need to do to jump in line and be among the first to use it.