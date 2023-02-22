Bing's AI Chatbot Comes To Mobile And Skype

Microsoft's new chatbot-based search engine is expanding to more platforms. "New Bing," which is based on ChatGPT, caused a stir when it was announced a few weeks ago. Microsoft's Silicon Valley rival and a current big player in the world of search engines, Google, swiftly responded with its own AI chatbot — but its launch didn't go anywhere near as well.

Recent years have seen AI creep into more and more industries. As the technology advances even further, it's likely to become an even greater part of our daily lives. Companies like Microsoft and Google are hoping that the further implementation of AI can help take their services to the next level. For example, new Bing can help take care of some monotonous office tasks, like typing emails or newsletters. It is far from perfect, and the bot itself is still in the beta phase, but there is a tremendous amount of potential there. Now "New Bing" is coming to mobile devices like phones and tablets, Microsoft has announced.

This won't necessarily expand the program's user base any, but it will extend the range of environments that the search tool is used in. It's fair to expect even more bugs and weird anecdotes as Microsoft's fledgling AI-based search engine enters this new frontier. A few new features have also been announced, but not everyone can get their hands on mobile Bing just yet.