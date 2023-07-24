Bing AI Chat Is No Longer Edge Exclusive With Chrome And Safari Versions Rolling Out

Microsoft will no longer force searchers to use the Edge browser in order to access Bing Chat, its GPT4-fueled AI chatbot. The company now lets you access Bing Chat in Google's Chrome and Apple's Safari browser — with some caveats. All you need is visit Microsoft's Bing search engine and the AI chat system will be at your disposal.

First spotted by WindowsLatest, opening the Bing home page on Chrome or Safari now shows a pop-up announcing the arrival of Bing Chat in these browsers. So far, when users opened the Bing search interface in a third-party browser, the Chat option appeared at top, but clicking on it redirected users to install or use Edge in order to converse with the chatbot. Now, doing so opens the dialogue page where you can enter your text prompt and get answers from Bing Chat.

Notably, you can also use other forms of input prompts. Earlier in July 2023, Microsoft announced that Bing Chat can now process images as the input prompt and add a relevant text query with it to find answers. This capability comes to life courtesy of the GPT-4 update, which added multiple-modal capability to the AI chatbot.