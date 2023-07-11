Anthropic's Claude 2 Is The Latest ChatGPT Competitor

Anthropic, the AI lab started by OpenAI expats, launched its own ChatGPT competitor called Claude in March this year. Today, the company has introduced Claude 2, its next-gen AI chatbot that is said to be faster, smarter at processing longer queries, and more capable at articulating its responses.

The San Francisco-based AI lab claims that Claude can now evade harmful content more efficiently. Notably, Anthropic's development process involved training the Claude model on rules inspired by the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights. For an AI, this "moral constitution" is nothing more than a set of parameters, but it actually creates a world of difference in making the AI chatbot sound more empathetic and human, and less machine-like.

Anthropic describes the effort in a research paper titled "Constitutional AI: Harmlessness from AI Feedback." Another notable aspect of this approach is that Claude is claimed to self-improve its behavior and adapt accordingly to instances of bad conduct without requiring human intervention.

Based on Anthropic's own internal testing, Claude 2 is touted to be twice more effective at evading harmful answers. For now, the only drawback is that Claude 2 is currently limited to the U.S. and the U.K. However, Anthropic plans global expansion in the coming months.