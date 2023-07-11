Anthropic's Claude 2 Is The Latest ChatGPT Competitor
Anthropic, the AI lab started by OpenAI expats, launched its own ChatGPT competitor called Claude in March this year. Today, the company has introduced Claude 2, its next-gen AI chatbot that is said to be faster, smarter at processing longer queries, and more capable at articulating its responses.
The San Francisco-based AI lab claims that Claude can now evade harmful content more efficiently. Notably, Anthropic's development process involved training the Claude model on rules inspired by the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights. For an AI, this "moral constitution" is nothing more than a set of parameters, but it actually creates a world of difference in making the AI chatbot sound more empathetic and human, and less machine-like.
Anthropic describes the effort in a research paper titled "Constitutional AI: Harmlessness from AI Feedback." Another notable aspect of this approach is that Claude is claimed to self-improve its behavior and adapt accordingly to instances of bad conduct without requiring human intervention.
Based on Anthropic's own internal testing, Claude 2 is touted to be twice more effective at evading harmful answers. For now, the only drawback is that Claude 2 is currently limited to the U.S. and the U.K. However, Anthropic plans global expansion in the coming months.
A ChatGPT alternative banking on safety
Another notable upgrade is that Claude 2 can now be accessed via its own website. In order to expand its reach, especially among corporate clients, the second-gen Claude model's APIs have also been released.
With Claude 2, Anthropic seeks to serve an upgrade of the same magnitude as OpenAI achieved with the GPT-4 upgrade for ChatGPT. Claude 2 is claimed to offer a longer memory, and is also better at solving mathematical, code-aligned questions, as well as reasoning-signed queries.
Anthropic claims Claude 2 got 76.5% of the questions correct on the multi-choice Bar Exam questions, which is a significant jump of over 73% compared to the Claude 1.3 model. "When compared to college students applying to graduate school, Claude 2 scores above the 90th percentile on the GRE reading and writing exams," Anthropic says in its official release.
The company says users can now input queries worth 100,000 tokens. To put that into context, ChatGPT can only process tokens worth up to 8,000 tokens. In linguistic terms, roughly 2,000 tokens fed to Claude would be equal to an essay worth 1,500 words. Anthropic originally made the token upgrade in May 2023, noting that Claude can now process an entire novel in less than a minute.
For users, that means Claude 2 can now easily handle long-form assignments like letters and stories, while also being able to condense long documents into concise forms.