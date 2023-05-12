Anthropic's Claude AI Can Now Process Entire Novels In Under A Minute

Conversational AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard seemingly have the entire internet's information at their disposal, but there's a limit as far as the user prompts are concerned. AI bots don't process words and sentences like a human. Instead, they break them in the form of tokens. As per OpenAI, a token equals roughly four characters in the English language or approximately 3/4th of a word.

A couple of sentences take up to 30 tokens, while a 1,500-word essay consumes 2,048 tokens. But there's an upper limit. ChatGPT can only process prompts that take a maximum of 8,000 tokens, while the extended version allows 32,000 token prompts. In a nutshell, you can't type a prompt worth a book's length, expecting ChatGPT to absorb it all and give you relevant answers.

Enter Anthropic, a San Fransisco-based AI lab started by OpenAI alums. The company says its Claude AI model can now process inputs that take up to 100,000 tokens, a massive leap from the previous limit of 9,000 tokens. To put the new ceiling into perspective, 100,000 tokens translate to prompts worth 75,000 words, or a whole novel.

That means Claude can accept a prompt that is actually an entire book in the same word-count ilk as Virginia Wolf's "Mrs. Dalloway," Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island," and Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray." You can basically copy-paste these books into Claude's prompt field and it'll answer all subsequent questions that you might have about the book's characters and plot twists.