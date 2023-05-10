Google's Bard AI Just Dropped The Wait List

Google is finally dropping the waitlist system for Bard, its in-house generative AI rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing Chat. Bard is now available to users in over 180 countries and has added support for more languages. Google's announcement comes barely a week after Microsoft announced that Bing Chat, based on OpenAI's latest-gen GPT-4 language model, was ending its waitlist to let everyone access the AI chatbot.

Aside from making Bard more easily accessible, Google is also adding a host of new tricks. To start, Google is upgrading Bard to the PaLM2 model, which enhances reasoning and coding skills. In the not-too-distant past, Google flubbed with Bard during the first public presentation and had a sizeable downward slide in its stock price. In addition to upgrading Bard's inherent language model, Google is adding new user-facing capabilities.

Google

Bard's summarised answers will no longer be a wall of text. Instead, Google is making those responses more immersive with visuals, which look like a vertically-scrolling carousel that offers a better idea of what users are reading about. Bard will also offer the flexibility of making things work the other way around, which means your prompts can now include text and images. Call it reverse Google Image search but on generative AI steroids. This capability comes to life with Google Lens integration in Bard.