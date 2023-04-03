Here's How To Get Access To Google's Bard AI Chat

Once you receive an email from Google announcing that "It's your turn to try Bard," all you need to do is click the "Take it for a spin" link in the body of the email.

Then, you'll need to agree to Google's terms and conditions and acknowledge a short notice that reads in part: "Bard is an experiment... Bard may give inaccurate or inappropriate responses." Although, the system comes equipped with a "Google it" button to verify the accuracy of the AI's output. The more you participate with the AI, the better it will become at accurately feeding back useful information. Google notes that the system will remain heavily reliant on user feedback to improve generative results and to achieve greater accuracy in providing desired outcomes from users.

The tool itself offers three drafts of the same basic response. For instance, after completing my sign-up to use the AI, I asked it to "tell me about baseball," in a nod to the sport's Opening Weekend. It notes that information was scraped from Wikipedia and spat out a few paragraphs describing the basic premise of the game in the first draft: "Baseball is a bat-and-ball game played between two opposing teams." The first version focused on Major League Baseball, while the second offered a more international take on the game alongside a longer history ("The first professional baseball game was played in 1869," it notes). The third rehashed the first draft but relied on bullet points to make the information more concise. Personally, the response was a little rudimentary, with the word "baseball" appearing at the beginning of all but two paragraphs across the three drafts. Still, with user feedback improving the system the outputs should become increasingly fluid.