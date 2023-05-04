Bing Chat AI Now Open To All As Microsoft Rolls Out New Features

Microsoft Bing has always been dwarfed by Google as a search engine, but it recently cut to the front of the race with its AI chatbot. Based on OpenAI's most advanced large language model (LLM), GPT-4, the Bing AI chatbot has been in a limited preview since its launch in February 2023. However, the queuing to try the chatbot ends today as it is now moving out of the limited preview period and will be available to everyone with a Microsoft account.

In addition to moving to an open preview phase, Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot also gets a few nifty features, such as responses in image and video formats. Also, Bing Chat will now move forward from one-time chat sessions and allow multi-session interactions along with readily available chat history.

Microsoft is also adding a persistent AI assistant within its Edge browser and will soon bring support for ChatGPT plugins so users can interact with other services without leaving the chatbot.