ChatGPT Gives Users More Control Over Their Chat History

ChatGPT users may be pleased to know that they now have a little bit more privacy. OpenAI, which created the well-known language model, has added an option to "turn off" the chatbot's history. When history is turned off, conversations won't be saved, previous chats won't appear in the sidebar, and OpenAI won't use your conversations to further train its chatbot. This brings the experience a bit closer to how Google Bard currently works, though ChatGPT users can turn their history back on whereas Bard users are still unable to save their conversations.

Some users already have the option of turning their history off, while others may have to wait a little longer as OpenAI gradually rolls out the new feature. If you turn off your history but start missing the ability to read through your previous chat, don't worry. You can toggle the save history option back on and the bot will start saving your chats again. OpenAI says the whole process gives users more privacy, and is far simpler than the current "opt-out" system it was previously using.

Users who are curious to know what information OpenAI already has on them can also opt to "export" their data. After the request is filed, you'll receive an email containing all of the info OpenAI has on you. However, don't think anything you type will be beyond the prying eyes of OpenAI's staff once your chat history is toggled off. Things aren't as simple as that.