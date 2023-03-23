OpenAI Broadens ChatGPT Capabilities By Adding Plugin Support And Access To Third-Party Services

OpenAI has given ChatGPT potentially one of its biggest upgrades yet, one that turns the chatty AI into a connected do-it-all internet platform of its own. The Microsoft-backed company has launched plugins for ChatGPT, which allow the AI to pull relevant — and most importantly, up-to-date — information from the internet. So far, ChatGPT has avoided commenting on recent events because the training dataset only dates back as far back as 2021. Thanks to plugins, ChatGPT can now pull information from databases hosted on the web.

For example, grocery delivery service Instacart is among the first wave of businesses to offer a ChatGPT plugin. The next time you ask ChatGPT to give you a meal plan for the next seven days, it will oblige as usual. But going a step further, the AI will also go through Insatcart's store, find the groceries for the recipes it recommended, and automatically add them all to the shopping cart. All you need to do is click on the Instacart URL provided by ChatGPT and you will land on the Instacart checkout page. Slack, Zapier, Shopify, Klara, and Expedia are among the other well-known names that have already created ChatGPT plugins.