Microsoft Brings DALL-E To New AI-Powered Bing

Last month, Microsoft introduced Bing Chat, its AI-powered web copilot, offering improved search, comprehensive answers, chat experiences, and content creation capabilities. The chat feature generates answers to complex questions, helps users with content creation, and offers a more engaging approach to entertainment and education. It has been utilized in over 100 million chats, according to Microsoft. The experience will become more visually oriented with the introduction of Bing Image Creator, AI-powered visual Stories, and updated Knowledge Cards.

Based on an advanced version of OpenAI's DALL·E model, Bing Image Creator enables users to create images by describing them in their own words. To the chagrin of starving artists, these AI art models draw their inspiration from pieces encompassing a vast range of the world's history, from classic paintings like the Mona Lisa to the deeply intricate digital imagery artists have created with programs like Photoshop. The result: users can now generate original images that may not have previously existed on the web, and many have already flooded the likes of Instagram via apps like Lensa.

Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into Bing's chat experience for those in the preview, with initial availability contained within a so-called Creative mode. Users can create images by providing a description, context, and art style preference. Microsoft Edge will also integrate Bing Image Creator with a dedicated icon, making it the first browser with an AI-powered image generator.