Microsoft Edge Tests Desktop Sidebar For Easier Bing Chat AI Access

Microsoft is experimenting with a new Edge feature that puts the web browser's vertical sidebar permanently on one side of your computer's screen. The idea is to let users launch all the quick-access tools available in the Edge sidebar with a single click, without having to launch a web browser or having to open standalone apps for each one. Of course, it's just another way for Microsoft to push its latest AI plaything, and with it, the Edge browser, too, which is far behind Google's Chrome and Apple's Safari in terms of market uptake. The ability to detach the sidebar in the Edge browser and give it a permanent place on your Windows PC is currently limited to the testing phase.

At the time of writing, the feature is only available in the experimental Dev and Canary channels for Edge, which means it will take at least a few weeks before it arrives on the beta channel and then rolls out widely for all Edge users. Disappointingly, it appears that there is no experimental feature flag that you can enable to access this ability ahead of a public rollout. Just to be clear about the chances of overlap, the sidebar in Edge can be hidden by tapping on the folder icon in the bottom right corner of the screen and can be opened again by just hovering the cursor over the Bing Chat icon in the top-right corner of the Edge browser.