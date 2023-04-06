DALL-E AI Image Generator Rolls Out To All Microsoft Edge Users

If you're a Microsoft Edge user who is running the latest version of the browser, you now have access to a DALL-E-powered image generator directly in the sidebar, Microsoft has announced. The new Image Creator feature is, as its name suggests, a way for users to directly create images using prompts fed to the AI behind the nifty generator. The result is four images created based on the text the user supplied; if you like one of the generated images, you can save it. Don't like the results? You can tweak the prompt and try again, getting another four images that might suit your needs.

Image Creator is located in the right-hand sidebar, though not all Edge users running the latest version of the browser see the option at the time of writing. Assuming you have access to the image generator but don't see it in the sidebar, you can add it to the list manually by clicking the "+" icon and then toggling on the switch next to Image Creator (it's the one with a paintbrush and canvas icon).