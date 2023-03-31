Google Says Bard Upgrades Are In The Pipeline

Google Bard is about to get a whole lot better in the near future. The conversational LLM AI, which was launched in response to ChatGPT, is set to receive a big boost, according to the company's CEO. The boost in capabilities will come via a switch in the model that powers the AI. This is similar to when OpenAI released GPT-4 for its ChatGPT program. The better model instantly yielded a notable increase in the AI's writing, coding, and reasoning abilities.

Speaking on the New York Times "Hard Fork" podcast, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: "We clearly have more capable models. Pretty soon, perhaps as this [podcast] goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, which will bring more capabilities; be it in reasoning, coding, it can answer maths questions better. So you will see progress over the course of next week."

However, it is worth noting there could be some downsides. More powerful models tend to be more resource heavy than basic ones. With GPT-4, users saw a very noticeable dip in speed. User uptake was also a little more than OpenAI expected, which led to a number of problems for the ChatGPT platform. GPT-4 use was launched with restrictions on the number of messages that could be sent in a four-hour time period. These restrictions were drastically increased shortly after launch. It is unknown if message limits will come along with Bard's new model.