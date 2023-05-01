How To Use ChatGPT-4 For Free (Without A Plus Subscription)

In late 2022, ChatGPT took the world by storm. The chatbot introduced millions of people to the concept of large language model AI. It stoked both excitement about how far AI could go, and fears about what that could mean for certain professions — and humanity as a whole. Despite the fact people were staggered by ChatGPT as things were, OpenAI didn't stop there.

The company announced the release of GPT-4 shortly after its chatbot's initial launch. The model ChatGPT ran on, and still runs on, is GPT-3.5 — GPT-4 is far more powerful. It's 40% more likely to give a relevant answer, over 80% less likely to be tricked into breaking OpenAI's rules, and is capable of giving in-depth responses that are 25,000 words long. It's also multi-modal, as in it can generate sounds and images, not just text — though OpenAI has yet to demonstrate these capabilities.

There is a catch. If you're a ChatGPT user, GPT-4 is only available with a paid subscription. Even then, access to it is very limited. Users can only send a maximum of 25 messages every three hours. But OpenAI's chatbot isn't the only program to run off GPT-4. There are other ways to access it, many of which are free, and some don't restrict the amount you can use the model in a short space of time at the time of writing.