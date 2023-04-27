ChatGPT Vs Bing Chat: The Big Differences And Which Is Best

Artificial Intelligence is slowly becoming integral to human lives in the 21st century. From the security measures on your smartphone to the weirdly specific ads you see on search and social media, AI is everywhere and you might not even have been aware of it.

Virtual Assistants like Siri and Alexa are some of the most popular integrations of AI in day-to-day life, and if you like them you have to love AI chatbots. With an AI chatbot, you can just sit back and relax while it follows your instructions to write an essay, compose a poem, write computer code — they can do all these and more, the possibilities are quite nearly endless.

ChatGPT and Bing Chat are two of the most popular chatbots out there. Both are fundamentally AI-powered chatbots, but they have their differences. This begs the question, which one is better? But in order to find out, you first have to know more about them individually.