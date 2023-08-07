Bing AI Chat Is Coming To Third-Party Mobile Browsers, But There's A Catch

Microsoft's Bing search engine has been making some impressive strides in the last few months, having introduced its AI-bolstered search algorithm back in February. Not only has Bing AI been a boon to the engine's ability to find things, but it's also placed it on the proverbial map of AI developments; serving as both a chatbot for users to gab with, and an image-generation tool.

Throughout all of this, however, Bing AI has remained steadfastly exclusive to Microsoft's Edge internet browser, which has also seen some decent growth. After all this time in the oven, Bing may finally make the leap to other browsers — at least partially.

On the Microsoft Bing Blog today, the company made a post celebrating Bing AI's six-month anniversary, highlighting some of the most promising features that have resulted from the AI switchover: including the Bing Image Creator, chat history, Windows Copilot, and Swiftkey.

The post also detailed some of Bing's new and upcoming features. These new features include multimodal visual search, the work-centric Bing Chat Enterprise, and an official dark mode, but the most interesting of the features is the arrival of third-party browser support.