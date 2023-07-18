Bing Chat AI Gets Image-Based Visual Search
Using AI in the workplace has become a hot topic of late, with some experts urging employees to avoid it. However, Microsoft is dead-set on making AI a staple in the workplace. The company recently announced new tech that keeps your data safe while using AI, quelling concerns about sensitive workplace data being shared. Microsoft also showcased a new tool that has the potential to seriously assist some in the workplace.
Microsoft's new Visual Search tool for its AI-power Bing Chat lets users upload an image and have AI interact with it. This is the first seamless integration of image-analyzing technology into an AI chat program. Even the most popular AI program, ChatGPT, does not have this feature. Microsoft writes that this new technology will "understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it."
The accompanying video showcases what the Visual Search tool can do, and it's nothing short of impressive. Although, it looks one step closer to AI taking everyone's jobs. On the other hand, some of the other examples Microsoft presented show how this tool can potentially make your life easier.
Bing AI can now analyze your images
The video presented on Microsoft's blog page demonstrated how Visual Search can turn a simple picture into a fully functioning HTML program. The presenter uploaded a poorly hand-drawn picture of what they wanted their program's UI to look like. In the description field alongside the image, the presenter asked the Bing AI tool to "Generate HTML code based on this image," and to "use css to make it look cool." They then listed a few specifics of what they wanted.
Within seconds, the Bing AI pumped out dozens of lines of code based on the presenter's specifications. The presenter then pasted the code into their browser to view the results. Sure enough, the program looked almost identical to the submitted drawing.
Although it won't take many programmers' jobs just yet, it is interesting that this tool can precisely interpret an image and spit out a program. Microsoft also provided some other examples of what the Visual Search tool can be used for, such as analyzing the contents of your fridge and providing you with recipes.
Users will have to get their hands on the new Visual Search tool themselves to uncover all it can do. Visual Search is being rolled out now on Desktop and the Bing Mobile App.