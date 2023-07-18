Bing Chat AI Gets Image-Based Visual Search

Using AI in the workplace has become a hot topic of late, with some experts urging employees to avoid it. However, Microsoft is dead-set on making AI a staple in the workplace. The company recently announced new tech that keeps your data safe while using AI, quelling concerns about sensitive workplace data being shared. Microsoft also showcased a new tool that has the potential to seriously assist some in the workplace.

Microsoft's new Visual Search tool for its AI-power Bing Chat lets users upload an image and have AI interact with it. This is the first seamless integration of image-analyzing technology into an AI chat program. Even the most popular AI program, ChatGPT, does not have this feature. Microsoft writes that this new technology will "understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it."

The accompanying video showcases what the Visual Search tool can do, and it's nothing short of impressive. Although, it looks one step closer to AI taking everyone's jobs. On the other hand, some of the other examples Microsoft presented show how this tool can potentially make your life easier.