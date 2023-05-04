5 Tips That Will Help You Use Bing AI Chat Like A Pro

Bing's AI is built on the same GPT-4 framework that powers ChatGPT's AI tool. This means that the Bing AI application can be leveraged as a potent compositional asset. Asking the Bing AI to compose a draft for you will return generated text that typically meets the average user's needs. However, if the composition created by the AI doesn't live up to your expectations you can ask it to change its tone or simply try again with the same initial parameters. Re-generating a response can be useful if you're looking for a larger volume of text to feed off of in a learning environment or as an inspirational jumping-off point. However, a shift in compositional tone is far more helpful for those seeking targeted text generation and need something that's a bit more pinpointed.

In the Bing interface, selecting the compose heading allows you to change the tone of the text output. You can ask the Bing AI to write in a lighter tone, introducing some elements of humor and levity to the output. It's also possible to set the tone for a more professional response that can be used to help you write up information required for any work tasks you might be responsible for. From here, you can instruct the AI to deliver a few key points, perhaps as the basis for planning a PowerPoint presentation, an email template, or even a blog post. The flexibility offered by Bing's AI platform makes it an excellent addition to a wide variety of user requirements.