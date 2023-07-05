Why You Probably Shouldn't Use ChatGPT At Your Workplace (Or At All)

When ChatGPT was first released, the internet was agog with fascination of the AI tool: "ooh, it can write in the voice of Edgar Allan Poe," "look, it can also troubleshoot code," "hey, this thing can even write coherent video scripts!"

But that allure soon gave way to anxiety as time and use began to reveal the tool's shortcomings. Some of them were minor hiccups like server downtimes, others were more serious flaws with greater implication, such as the risk of leaking sensitive personal or corporate information.

That last bit might not raise eyebrows at first glance since personal data privacy on today's webscape seems more and more like a pipe dream. However, ChatGPT's privacy loopholes are particularly concerning because of its numerous use cases and the magnitude of its user base.

Still, the tool's potential for optimizing workflows and ultimately boosting productivity might make many turn a blind eye to its pitfalls. We'll share three major reasons why you should take these drawbacks seriously, and probably not use ChatGPT at work (or at all). If you do choose to go ahead with using the AI tool, at least you can be aware of its dangers.